FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Hess sees Bakken production rising in coming years
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Hess sees Bakken production rising in coming years

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Chief Executive John Hess says expects company's Bakken production to grow 10 percent per year 'over the next several years'

* CEO says expects 2017 average daily Bakken production of 105,000 barrels, at high end of guidance

* CEO: 'We believe our company has the best long-term growth outlook in our history'

* Chief Operating Officer Greg Hill says Q3 will be 'major inflection point for us in terms of production growth'

* Had $130 million in Q2 one-time payments to line fill Dakota Access Pipeline, cancel offshore rig, prepay Bakken frack sand and pay oil hedge premiums

* Says generating 'significant cash flow' from Bakken at current oil prices

* Says oil prices would have to go 'significantly lower' to not have free cash flow from Bakken

* Says Bakken spending will rise in 2018 due to higher frack stage count, proppant usage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.