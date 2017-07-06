BRIEF-Versapay, RBC enters agreement to offer ARC to business customers
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Heta Asset Resolution Ag
* Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution says expects to have wound down 95 percent of assets by end-2018, 100 percent of assets by end-2020
* Heta says total cash raised from wind-down to be 9.6 billion eur by 2020 Further company coverage:
CAIRO, July 6 Egypt will hike electricity prices by up to 42 percent this fiscal year for households but keep energy subsidies in place three years longer than expected, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said on Thursday.