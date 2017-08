May 9 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB

* Says furthers its Smart X strategy with the acquisition of Catavolt, a US-based mobile app platform provider

* Says Catavolt, founded in 2009 with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, offers an end-to-end platform for mobile application development and delivery, secure cloud orchestration and edge computing (real-time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)