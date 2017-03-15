FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Hexagon says CEO indicted in Norway, fully supports him in legal process
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 15, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hexagon says CEO indicted in Norway, fully supports him in legal process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB

* Full support reigns for Hexagon president and CEO Ola Rollen despite today's indictment decision

* Says decision by the Norwegian economic crime authority (Økokrim) to indict Ola Rollen

* Says the Board continues to confirm its trust and support in Rollén, stating that he will continue as Hexagon’s President and CEO

* "...we stand united with Ola to see this ordeal through to the end," said Melker Schorling, Hexagon’s Chairman of the Board. “I’m confident that the charges brought against Ola will be righted in the courts.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.