BRIEF-Hexcel Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70

April 19 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp:

* Hexcel reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76

* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.0 billion to $2.08 billion

* Q1 sales $478.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $522.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Hexcel Corp - for 2017 expect total space & defense and industrial sales to be in line with initial guidance

* Hexcel Corp - are also on track with startups of previously announced new greenfield sites in france and morocco

* Hexcel Corp - we expect remaining three quarters of 2017 to be more in line with our initial expectations

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S