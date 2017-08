March 6 (Reuters) - Hf Company SA:

* FY net loss group share 6.8 million euros ($7.19 million) versus profit 1.6 million euros year ago

* FY current operating income (EBIT) 3.3 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Says at constant perimeters and excluding external growth 2017 revenues should decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)