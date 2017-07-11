UPDATE 2-French telecoms regulator to impose new constraints on Orange
* No new obligations in consumer segment (Adds comment from Orange CEO)
July 11 HF COMPANY SA:
* Q2 REVENUE EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* No new obligations in consumer segment (Adds comment from Orange CEO)
PRAGUE, July 11 Two existing and two new operators won parts of 3.7 Gigahertz frequency spectrum in an auction by the Czech Telecoms Office, the bureau said on Tuesday.