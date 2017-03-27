FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hf Group records FY pre-tax profit of 1.4 bln shillings
March 27, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hf Group records FY pre-tax profit of 1.4 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - HF Group Ltd:

* Registers pre-tax profit of 1.4 billion shillings in 2016

* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015

* Says the bank is preparing to liquidate first tranche of the bond issued in 2010 and has invested 4.1 billion shillings in government securities

* Says the group proposes to pay first and final dividend of 0.50 shillings per share Source: j.mp/2mIvxuG Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

