BRIEF-Citadel Advisors reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Ardagh Group
* Citadel Advisors Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Ardagh Group SA as of March 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mw6bA6 Further company coverage:
March 10 Travelport Worldwide Ltd
* HG Vora Capital Management Llc reports 6.0 percent passive stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd as of February 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2maDTXo) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.