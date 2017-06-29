June 29 Hgcapital:
* Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma, Europe's largest
ever software buyout
* Hgcapital says led the buying investor group and will
ultimately represent 41% of Visma equity as a result of this
transaction
* GIC, Montagu and ICG are all committing direct capital to
the business
* Hgcapital says significant minority investors are Cinven,
GIC, Montagu and ICG alongside management who will retain a 7%
stake in Visma business
* Hgcapital says will invest a further £238 million in
Visma, valuing total business at enterprise value of NOK45
billion (US$5.3 billion)
