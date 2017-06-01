BRIEF-HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​

June 1 (Reuters) - HgCapital Trust Plc:
* HgCapital Trust adds to NAV per share from sale of Parts Alliance
* Sale to Uni-Select Inc for a transaction value of 205 mln stg
* Sale of Parts Alliance delivers a c. 2.0x investment multiple and a c. 19 pct gross IRR over investment period
* Company will realise cash proceeds of approximately 21.3 mln stg on completion of this transaction
* HgCapital were advised by Baird and White & Case LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)