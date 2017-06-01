FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​
#Funds News
June 1, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - HgCapital Trust Plc:

* ‍HgCapital Trust adds to NAV per share from sale of Parts Alliance

* Sale to Uni-Select Inc for a transaction value of 205 mln stg​

* ‍Sale of Parts Alliance delivers a c. 2.0x investment multiple and a c. 19 pct gross IRR over investment period​

* ‍Company will realise cash proceeds of approximately 21.3 mln stg on completion of this transaction​

* ‍HgCapital were advised by Baird and White & Case LLP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

