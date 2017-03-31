FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-hhgregg executed consulting agreement with a contractual JV
March 31, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-hhgregg executed consulting agreement with a contractual JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - hhgregg Inc:

* hhgregg - on March 29, co executed consulting agreement with a contractual JV comprised of Tiger Capital Group Great American Group

* hhgregg-Consulting deal appoints Tiger Capital Group,Great American Group to conduct sale of merchandise in 132 retail store locations,distribution centers

* hhgregg - sales of merchandise shall commence on april 8, only to extent that no acceptable going concern bids are received by company by April 7

* hhgregg - based on terms of consulting deal, co does not anticipate any value will remain from bankruptcy estate for holders of co's common stock

* hhgregg-As per consulting agreement, Tiger Capital Group, Great American Group shall be payed in amount equal to 1.25pct of proceeds from merchandise's sale Source text:(bit.ly/2nmiUAU) Further company coverage:

