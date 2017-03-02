FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-hhgregg inc approved plan to close 88 stores
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-hhgregg inc approved plan to close 88 stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Hhgregg Inc

* Approved plan to close 88 stores to reallocate resources to align closely with its strategic goals to improve liquidity, return to profitability

* Says in connection with plans, company expects to incur total pre-tax charges of approximately $12 million to $21 million - sec filing

* Will also close one regional distribution center and two local distribution centers which supported closed store locations

* Has approximately $190 million outstanding for operating lease obligations relating to these stores and distribution centers Source text - bit.ly/2mPMjU6 Further company coverage:

