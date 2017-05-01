FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q1 loss per share $0.07
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q1 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Hi Crush Partners Lp:

* Hi-Crush Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $83.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 of 2017, partnership expects volumes to increase by 50-60% sequentially

* Hi Crush Partners Lp - partnership provided updated guidance for 2017 capital expenditures in range of $115 to $125 million

* For Q2 of 2017, "pricing is also expected to increase sequentially"

* Qtrly sales of 1.38 million tons of frac sand versus sales of 1.36 million tons of frac sand in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

