5 months ago
BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding FY net income down to CHF 46.4 mln
March 20, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding FY net income down to CHF 46.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG:

* FY collected property income increased to 52.4 million Swiss francs (2015 business year: 51.2 million francs) and earnings before taxes and revaluation to 30.7 million francs (2015: 28.3 million francs)

* FY earnings (EBT) per share prior to revaluation grew by 8.1 percent to 3.84 francs (2015: 3.54 francs)

* FY net income 46.4 million francs versus 59.5 million francs year ago

* Dividends per share rose to 3.60 francs

* With planned completion of several building projects, HIAG aims to further increase property income in 2017 business year

* In 2017 significant revenue contribution is expected for first time from HIAG Data segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

