BRIEF-Damac Properties Dubai Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago
May 3 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG
* Successfully issues a 150 million Swiss francs ($151.32 million) fixed-rate bond
* Issued a third fixed-rate bond amounting to 150 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 0.8 pct and a maturity of 5 years
* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9913 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago
* MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS HAVE BEEN ENTERED INTO ON MAY 12, 2017 AND BEAR 5.5% INTEREST PER ANNUM
May 15 GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE SA (GPW):