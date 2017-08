BRIEF-Hibbett reports Q1 earnings per share $0.97

May 18 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc-

* Hibbett reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 sales $275.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.7 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.35 to $2.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2018 comparable store sales in range of negative 1.0% to positive 1.0%

* FY earnings per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

