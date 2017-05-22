May 22 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd
* Hicl Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of a
36.6% equity interest in various entities that comprise Affinity
Water Group
* Hicl is the listed infrastructure investment company
advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited
* Hicl is in advanced discussions to sell down a £25 million
portion of this investment to a small group of co-investors
* The sell down is expected to complete in the next few
weeks and will leave HICL with a 33.2% equity interest in
Affinity Water and a net funding requirement of approximately
£205m.
