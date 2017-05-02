BRIEF-HICL infrastructure to acquire 36.6% equity interest in various entities

May 2 (Reuters) - Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd:

* Has reached agreement to acquire a 36.6% equity interest in various entities that comprise affinity water group

* HICL's share of consideration for acquisition amounts to approximately gbp269 million

* Investment will be funded using hicl's cash resources and drawings from its revolving credit facility

* HICL will have a net funding requirement of around £230m following completion of acquisition