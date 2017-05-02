FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HICL infrastructure to acquire 36.6% equity interest in various entities
May 2, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-HICL infrastructure to acquire 36.6% equity interest in various entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd:

* Has reached agreement to acquire a 36.6% equity interest in various entities that comprise affinity water group

* HICL's share of consideration for acquisition amounts to approximately gbp269 million

* Investment will be funded using hicl's cash resources and drawings from its revolving credit facility

* HICL will have a net funding requirement of around £230m following completion of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

