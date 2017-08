May 15 (Reuters) - H.I.G. Capital

* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity

* Funding for transaction will be provided in part by Bain Capital Private Equity

* Surgery partners will acquire NSH from Irving Place Capital for approximately $760 million

* Surgery Partners and National Surgical Healthcare entered into a definitive merger agreement