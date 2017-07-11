BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea activities

July 10 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :

* High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea activities

* Announce that it has entered into formal and exclusive negotiations to exchange an equal share of its owned rigs

* As part of proposed arrangements, High Arctic to operate rigs under minimum 3 year exclusive call rig services agreement

* Agreement will include 2-way option clauses to allow or require High Arctic to increase its interest in proposed joint co over time

* First year rates under new rig services contract are likely to be about 20% to 23% less than under previous contract