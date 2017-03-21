FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-High Co FY net profit up 34.7 pct at 8.7 mln euros
March 21, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-High Co FY net profit up 34.7 pct at 8.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - High Co SA:

* Reports FY gross margin (gross profit) 81.1 million euros ($87.7 million) versus 72.0 million euros year ago

* FY recurring operating income is 12.4 million euros versus 10.0 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 8.7 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago

* A record dividend of 0.12 euros per share, (26.3 pct increase) will be proposed at the next AGM on May 22, 2017

* Expects growth in 2017 gross profit of more than 4 pct like for like (2016 gross profit: up 11.8 pct like for like)

* Expects for 2017 increase in adjusted headline PBIT equal to or greater than 6 pct (adjusted 2016 headline PBIT: 14.10 million euros)

* Expects for 2017 rise in adjusted operating margin equal to or greater than 50 BP (2016 operating margin: 17.4 pct) Source text: bit.ly/2n4pnSi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

