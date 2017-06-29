BRIEF-Everchina International FY revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
June 29 Highlight China Iot International Ltd
* FY revenue hk$81 million versus hk$ 164.6 million
* Loss and total comprehensive expense for year attributable to owners of company hk$11.4 million versus loss of hk$24.8 million
* No final dividend was proposed for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
