May 2 Highlight Event And Entertainment AG :

* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital

* Shareholders' meeting approved proposed ordinary capital increase from currently 15,592,500 Swiss francs ($15.69 million)to maximum 62,370,000 francs with 99.98%

* Issuance of up to 5,197,500 fully paid-up bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 9 each

* Hlee shares shall be paid up as follows: (i) 2,473,521 HLEE shares by a contribution in kind of a total of 15,076,308 individual shares of constantin medien ag

* 1,070,000 hlee shares shall be paid up by an offsetting with an offsettable loan claim of CHF 16,050,000 and

* Subscriptions rights of current shareholders will be granted; each issued share will entitle its holder to subscribe for three new hlee shares at subscription price

* Up to 1,653,979 hlee shares shall be paid up in cash, each with a subscription price of presumably CHF 15

* Provided that ordinary capital increase of at least 3,500,000 hlee shares is implemented, board of directors will additionally be authorized to increase company's share capital by max of 2,538,426 HLEE shares until 2 May 2019