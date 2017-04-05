BRIEF-Highlight Group sees FY net profit of 18-20 mln Sfr

April 5 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG
* Says increases sales and earnings in fiscal year 2016
* Says consolidated sales rose significantly by 27.6% to chf 441.7 million
* Says EBIT improved by 15.1% to chf 35.8 million
* Says sees consolidated sales of chf 360 to chf 380 million for current fiscal year
* Says sees consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of chf 18 to chf 20 million
* Says will propose distribution of a dividend of chf 0.20 per entitled share for fiscal year 2016