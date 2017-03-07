FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter
March 7, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc

* Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by significantly improved revenues and net income

* Highpower International Inc - for q4 of 2016, expects revenue to be approximately $53.9 million, which represents a 42.3% increase from prior year period

* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, expects gross profit to be about $10.9 million, which represents a 64.8% increase from prior year period

* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, company expects net income attributable to company be approximately $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

