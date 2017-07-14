FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Highpower International reaches agreements with "industry-leading appliance brands" from Europe, U.S.​
July 14, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 9 minutes ago

BRIEF-Highpower International reaches agreements with "industry-leading appliance brands" from Europe, U.S.​

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* Highpower International Inc - ‍reached strategic partnership agreements with "industry-leading appliance brands" from Europe and U.S.​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍agreements to develop and supply power solutions for high-end smart vacuum robots​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍two agreements are expected to provide Highpower with top-line revenues of $4 million in 2017 and $15 million in 2018​

* Highpower International Inc - co been involved in designing power solutions for 3 new models of smart vacuums, which are expected to be launched in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

