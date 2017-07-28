BRIEF-Highpower International receives $10.5 million from yipeng shares transfer

July 28 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* Highpower International receives $10.5 million from Yipeng shares transfer and enters strategic power cell supply agreement with Yipeng

* Highpower International Inc - highpower will transfer 29.58pct of its shares to new power and new power will invest rmb 60 million for a 20pct stake in yipeng

* Highpower International Inc - two parties signed an agreement in July for over 2,000 phev and EV bus power cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: