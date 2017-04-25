FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Highwoods Properties narrows 2017 FFO forecast to $3.29-$3.40 per share
April 25, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Highwoods Properties narrows 2017 FFO forecast to $3.29-$3.40 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc

* Highwoods announces availability of first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.80

* Says narrows 2017 ffo outlook to $3.29 to $3.40 per share

* Sees 2017 growth in same property cash noi between 2.75 percent and 3.50 percent

* Sees 2017 year-end occupancy between 92.2 percent and 93.2 percent

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

