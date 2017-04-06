April 6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz

* Announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Settlement that resolves patent litigation related to Jazz's xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, 500mg/ml product.

* Under settlement agreement, Jazz will grant Hikma, right to sell an authorised generic of xyrem® in us market commencing on 1 Jan 2023 or earlier under certain circumstances

* Initial term of AG arrangement is six months and Hikma has option to extend AG term for up to a total of five years.

* Jazz has also granted hikma a licence to market generic sodium oxybate pursuant to its anda at end of AG term.

* Hikma will pay Jazz a royalty on net sales of AG product, but will initially retain a meaningful percentage of net sales.

* Royalty rate paid to jazz will increase should AG term be extended beyond one year.

