March 15, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hikma sees 2017 revenue to be around $2.2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Final dividend 0.22 cents per share

* Total dividend 0.33 cents per share

* FY group revenue of $1,950 million, up 35% and up 39% in constant currency

* Group revenue in 2017 expected to be around $2.2 billion in constant currency

* FY group core operating profit of $419 million, up 2% and up 14% in constant currency

* FY core EBITDA $493 million versus $466 million last year

* FY EBITDA $473 million versus $454 million last year

* "Expect generics business to achieve significant growth in revenue and profitability in coming years"

* Expect injectables revenue to be $800 million to $825 million in 2017;core operating margin to be in high 30s after a further step-up in research and development investment

* Continue to expect revenue for generics business to be around $800 million in 2017

* Expect profitability of generics business to "significantly" improve in 2017

* Expect branded revenue growth in constant currency to be in mid-single digits in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

