FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Hikma sees FY group revenue between $2.0-$2.1 bln at constant currency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 19, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hikma sees FY group revenue between $2.0-$2.1 bln at constant currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0-$2.1 billion in constant currency in 2017

* Updated guidance reflects changes in outlook for Generics business; revised expectation for launch timing of generic version of Advair Diskus

* Maintain full year guidance for our Injectables and branded businesses

* Expect Generics revenue to be around $670 million in 2017

* Expect global Injectables revenue to be between $800-$825 million for FY, core operating margin in high 30s, reflecting step-up in research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.