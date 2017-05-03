WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 3 Hill International Inc
* Hill International reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue fell 19.9 percent to $107.6 million
* Hill International Inc - reiterates its previously issued guidance that consulting fee revenue in 2017 will be between $400 million and $425 million
* Hill International Inc - simultaneously with closing of sale of construction claims group, company expects to enter into a new credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
