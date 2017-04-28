FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.51
April 28, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* Hill-Rom exceeds guidance with strong fiscal second quarter financial results and raises 2017 full-year outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $679 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3.5 to 4 percent

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 5 to 6 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $655.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $691.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - for Q3 expects adjusted earnings, excluding special items, of $0.89 to $0.91 per diluted share

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc says now expects adjusted earnings, excluding special items, of $3.82 to $3.88 per diluted share in fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

