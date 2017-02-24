Morgan Stanley gave some clients incorrect tax information
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Feb 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton announces $1 billion stock repurchase program, quarterly dividend and corporate name change
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc says board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of Hilton's common stock
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Company's board of directors has approved changing company's corporate name to "Hilton Inc."
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc says common stock will continue to trade on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "HLT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Feb 27 A federal judge on Monday certified a class-action lawsuit accusing the big U.S. debt collector Midland Funding LLC of violating New York usury laws by charging thousands of struggling borrowers interest rates above 25 percent when trying to collect.
DETROIT, Feb 27 Japan's Takata Corp on Monday removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring, pleading guilty in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators.