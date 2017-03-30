BRIEF-Hilton Food reports FY operating profit of 34.3 mln pounds

March 30 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc:

* FY revenue of 1.23 bln stg versus 1.09 bln stg year ago

* Recommended final dividend of 12.5 pence per ordinary share

* FY volume of 275,213 tonnes versus 256,218 year ago

* Says FY operating profit 34.3 mln stg versus 29.0 mln stg year ago

* Says Hilton's operating performance in early months of 2017 has been in line with board's expectations

* Says medium term outlook for hilton is positive with commencement of portugal joint venture company