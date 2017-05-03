May 3 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

* Hilton Grand Vacations reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.88

* Net income for Q1 was $50 million, a 4.2 percent increase from same period in 2016

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc - Contract sales for Q1 increased 9.5 percent from same period in 2016

* FY net income is projected to be between $170 million and $186 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc qtrly total revenues $399 million versus $370 million

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc qtrly total revenues $399 million versus $370 million

* Q1 revenue view $377.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S