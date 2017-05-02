May 2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc-
* Hilton reports first quarter results, raises full year
outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - for q1 of 2017,
system-wide comparable revpar grew 3.0 percent
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.58 to $1.65 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.73 to $1.81
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees fy 2017 system-wide revpar
is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on
comparable and currency neutral basis
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees fy 2017 capital
expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, are
expected to be between $150 million and $200 million
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees q2 system-wide revpar
is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on
comparable and currency neutral basis compared to q2 2016
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees q2 2017 management and
franchise fee revenue is projected to increase between 7 percent
and 9 percent
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees q2 2017 diluted eps,
adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.47 and
$0.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: