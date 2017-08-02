FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's subsidiaries extend exchange offer
August 2, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's subsidiaries extend exchange offer

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc., Hilton Worldwide Finance Llc and Hilton Worldwide Finance Corp. Announce extension of exchange offer

* Hhilton Domestic Operating- extended expiration date of offer to exchange up to $1 billion aggregate principal amount of hoc's 4.250% senior notes due 2024

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - ‍exchange offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on Monday, August 7, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

