March 21 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group International Holding Co Ltd:

* Hin Feng and Fujian Minxiang Medical Investment Management Company entered into a project co-operation agreement

* Hin Feng will hold a majority equity interest of 62% in joint venture, which is approximately RMB12.4 million

* Pursuant to agreement parties agreed to jointly establish JV named Fujian Hin Sang Children Chinese Medical Hospital