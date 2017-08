April 25 (Reuters) - Hiq International Ab

* Q1 net sales in q1 total sek 469.7 (404.1) million

* Q1 operating profit (ebit) is sek 65.5 (43.1) million

* Reuters poll: hiq q1 ebit was seen at sek 61 million, sales at sek 467 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: