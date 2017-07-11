July 11 Hiramatsu Inc
* Says it will sell its treasury shares through public
offering at the price of 592.48 yen per share (5.15 billion yen
in total)
* Says subscription date from July 12 to July 13 and payment
date on July 19
* Says it will sell its treasury shares through private
placement at the price of 592.48 yen per share (up to 770.2
million yen in total)
* Says subscription date from Aug. 15 and payment date on
Aug. 16
* Says previous news was disclosed on July 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LAUs78
