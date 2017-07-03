BRIEF-SAIC Motor's vehicle sales up 5.8 pct y/y in H1
July 3 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd * Says it sold 3,174,581 vehicles in H1, up 5.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2the4JP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 3Hiramatsu Inc
* Says it will distribute 8.7 million shares of its treasury common stock through public offering and 1.3 million shares through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
* Proceeds will be used for equipment investment funds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hSjSYP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 3 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd * Says it sold 3,174,581 vehicles in H1, up 5.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2the4JP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Calls come as Trump weighs steel tariffs (Changes attribution for Xi-Trump call, adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)