June 22 Nikkei:

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's group operating profit appears to have declined 13% on the year to just under 5 billion yen for March-May quarter - Nikkei

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's sales for March-May quarter are seen down 8% at about 35 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc will likely maintain its forecast for the full year ending February 2018 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2tSIwsz) Further company coverage: