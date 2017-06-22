UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 22 Nikkei:
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's group operating profit appears to have declined 13% on the year to just under 5 billion yen for March-May quarter - Nikkei
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's sales for March-May quarter are seen down 8% at about 35 billion yen - Nikkei
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc will likely maintain its forecast for the full year ending February 2018 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2tSIwsz) Further company coverage:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)