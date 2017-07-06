BRIEF-Zhejiang Langdi Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 13
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.42 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
July 6Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1SN6i1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 500 million yuan ($73.53 million) from 550 million yuan previously