BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Histogenics Corp:
* Histogenics completes enrollment for phase 3 clinical trial of neocart® to treat knee cartilage damage
* Histogenics Corp - on track for top-line one year superiority data and potential BLA filing in Q3 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion