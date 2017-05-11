FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Histogenics posts Q1 loss per share $0.27
May 11, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Histogenics posts Q1 loss per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Histogenics Corp

* Histogenics Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Histogenics Corp - neocart approval pathway in japan defined after successful conclusion of discussions with Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

* Histogenics Corp - as of March 31, 2017, had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $24.4 million, compared to $31.9 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

