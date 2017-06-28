June 28 Private equity firm HitecVision As
said on Wednesday:
* Says Energy Drilling Management signs memorandum on
understanding with China Merchants Industry Holdings, acquiring
exclusive marketing and operating rights to two premium newbuild
drilling rigs
* Energy Drilling: "Despite the weak outlook for the
offshore market, we are constantly on the lookout for
opportunities to grow the company"
* Acquiring the rights to market and operate newly built
high spec rigs that have been abandoned in shipyards allows
Energy Drilling to embark on “capital light” strategy.
* First unit is a tender assist barge rig designated as Hull
No. CMHI (JS)-151-1 which was delivered for development drilling
in South East Asia and West Africa in 2016. It is a high
specification, quality build that is fully commissioned and
ready for mobilisation upon short notice.
* The second unit is a three-legged cantilever type jack-up
drilling rig from Gusto CJ46-X100-D, and it is intended for use
in water depths up to 350ft in a moderate environment
Source text: bit.ly/2sg9Kxb
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)