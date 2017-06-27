June 27 HL Global Enterprises Limited:
* Proposed Disposal Of 60 pct Equity Interest In Copthorne
Hotel Qingdao Co Ltd
* SUAEE informed co that Qingdao Zhongtian Enterprise
Development and Shanghai Inkeri Equity Investment withdrew from
public tender process
* No bid has been received for LKNII's CHQ disposal
following first round of listing of CHQ equity interest for
bidding
* Sompany and CAAC have today submitted an application to
SUAEE to proceed with second round listing
* Sellers intend to reduce reserve price for CHQ disposal by
10 percent under second round listing
