3 months ago
BRIEF-HLGE enters into conditional agreement to sell its China hotel properties
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-HLGE enters into conditional agreement to sell its China hotel properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* HLGE enters into conditional agreement to sell its China hotel properties

* HL Global Enterprises Ltd, in which co has a 48.9% shareholding interest, entered a conditional sale, purchase agreement

* To utilize portion of proceeds from proposed disposal to repay current outstanding loan of S$68 million extended to it by China Yuchai

* Consideration for proposed disposal is RMB 550 million payable in tranches, subject to adjustment in specified circumstances

* Purchaser is an affiliate of Jingrui Holdings Limited

* Financial effects of proposed disposal on company have not been finalized

* Completion of proposed disposal is conditional upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent on or before Oct 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

